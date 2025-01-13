Cincinnati Reds partner with FanDuel Sports Network for 2025 game broadcasts

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced a new broadcast agreement with FanDuel Sports Network, formerly Bally Sports, to air the team’s games during the 2025 season. The deal was reached with FanDuel’s parent company Main Street Sports stating it will ensure Reds games remain accessible to fans.

The agreement includes the broadcast of all in-market games not aired nationally, along with 30-minute pre- and postgame shows on certain cable and satellite providers that carry the channel. Fans will also have the option to stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app.

“Our priority is making Reds games accessible to fans,” said Doug Healy, Reds COO and CFO in a news release. “This agreement provides continuity for our viewers and introduces additional streaming options.”

The deal replaces an earlier arrangement in which Major League Baseball was set to produce and distribute Reds games in 2025. Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini acknowledged MLB’s role in navigating the shifting media landscape.

“Major League Baseball has been an incredible resource for all the clubs during this period of change,” Castellini said. “We are grateful for their support and collaboration.”

FanDuel Sports Network executives expressed optimism about continuing their relationship with the Reds.

“We’re committed to delivering high-quality coverage for local fans and believe this agreement reflects our ability to adapt to the evolving media environment,” said David DeVoe, COO and CFO of Main Street Sports.

The Reds’ decision to stay with FanDuel Sports Network comes as teams across the MLB explore new ways to reach fans amid changes in the regional sports network model.