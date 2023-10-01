Watch Now
Joey Votto ejected in St. Louis after first inning in final Reds game of the season

John Bazemore/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto drives in a run with a single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Atlanta.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 16:49:59-04

ST. LOUIS — Reds first baseman Joey Votto was ejected Sunday after the first inning of the Reds game against the Cardinals.

It's the Reds' last game of the season.

Votto could be seen having a lengthy conversation with the umpires before being thrown out of the game.

After being thrown out, Votto tweeted apologizing for the ejection, as well as saying the ump was justified in doing so.

"For those that wanted to see me play today, I am sorry," Votto said.

Sunday's game is possibly also Votto's last game in a Reds uniform.

On Saturday, the Reds' hope of heading to the playoffs was crushed when the Cardinals crushed them 15-6.

During Votto's last home game at Great American Ball Park, he received a standing ovation and applause from the crowd before his first at-bat.

