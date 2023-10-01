Joey Votto ejected in St. Louis after first inning in final Reds game of the season

ST. LOUIS — Reds first baseman Joey Votto was ejected Sunday after the first inning of the Reds game against the Cardinals.

It's the Reds' last game of the season.

Votto could be seen having a lengthy conversation with the umpires before being thrown out of the game.

Joey Votto has been ejected from the game in St. Louis after the first inning. pic.twitter.com/U45NY1wHPe — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) October 1, 2023

After being thrown out, Votto tweeted apologizing for the ejection, as well as saying the ump was justified in doing so.

"For those that wanted to see me play today, I am sorry," Votto said.

I cannot holler at the umpire from our teams bench. He was completely justified in ejecting me.



For those that wanted to see me play today, I am sorry. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) October 1, 2023

Sunday's game is possibly also Votto's last game in a Reds uniform.

On Saturday, the Reds' hope of heading to the playoffs was crushed when the Cardinals crushed them 15-6.

During Votto's last home game at Great American Ball Park, he received a standing ovation and applause from the crowd before his first at-bat.