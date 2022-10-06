Cincinnati Reds part ways with 5 coaches after 100-loss season

CINCINNATI — The Reds are making some changes after losing 100 games for the first time in four decades.

Cincinnati announced first base coach Delino DeShields, bullpen coach Lee Tunnell, hitting coach Alan Zinter, advance scouting coach Cristian Pérez and assistant coach Rolando Valles will not return to the staff in 2023.

DeShields, Tunnell, Pérez and Valles had been with the Reds since 2019, when David Bell became manager. Zinter joined the organization in 2020.

The Reds became the fourth team to lose 100 games this season. The Nationals, Pirates and Oakland A's all have at least 100 losses.

Not did Cincinnati finish one loss shy of the franchise record for losses, the season's attendance was the lowest since 1984. Around 1,388,000 fans came to 79 games at Great American Ball Park this year — down from the 1,775,000 who attended 79 games in 2019.

Notably, the Reds traded several players — including Luis Castillo, Tyler Naquin and Tyler Mahle — at the trade deadline this season. In the offseason, fans also had to say goodbye to Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suárez and Sonny Gray.

Cincinnati VP/GM Nick Krall said in November 2021 that the team had to "align our payroll to our resources" in 2022. Reds president Phil Castellini said those trades were to get assets in their pipeline, calling on fans to "have a little bit of faith" in the front office, but his comment that fans should "be careful what you ask for" was not well taken.

"Well, where are you gonna go? Let's start there. Sell the team to who?" Castellini said in an interview on 700WLW. He later apologized, but fans have been slow to forget.