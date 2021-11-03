Tucker Barnhart traded to Detroit Tigers

CINCINNATI — One of the longest-tenured Reds has been traded.

Tucker Barnhart was sent to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league infield prospect Nick Quintana.

Barnhart, 31, was originally drafted by the Reds in 2009. He joined the Reds in 2014. Over his big league career he hit .248 while winning two Gold Glove Awards, one in 2017 and the other in 2020.

Barnhart was a staple on the field, leading the team in starts and innings caught over the last 6 years.

Quintana, 24, was drafted in 2019 and has played third base for all of his professional career, producing 29 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs and 64 RBIs.

