Cincinnati Reds get catcher Jose Trevino in trade with New York Yankees

CINCINNATI — The Reds are acquiring catcher Jose Trevino from the New York Yankees.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman first reported the news on social media, stating Cincinnati is sending pitcher Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson to New York in return. The Reds and Yankees later confirmed the reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Reds were searching for a catcher who could help their younger pitching staff and "Trevino fits the bill." At 32, Trevino has spent the past three seasons with the Yankees after starting his career with the Texas Rangers.

While not the best bat, Trevino was an All-Star in 2022, when he also won the Fielding Bible Award, Gold Glove Award and Platinum Glove Award for his defense. He dealt with a torn ligament in his right wrist in 2023, which required season-ending surgery. In 2024, he lost some playing time to the Yankees' rookie backstop Austin Wells.

In return, the Reds will be giving up Cruz, a reliever who recorded 95 strikeouts and a 4.86 ERA in 69 appearances for the Reds in 2024. He started in three games. Alex Jackson, 28, will also be heading to New York in the trade. He signed a minor league contract with the Reds in November after being in the Rays organization last season.

The Reds have made multiple moves this offseason, including trading away former NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India for pitcher Brady Singer and, perhaps their biggest acquisition, hiring legendary coach Terry Francona.