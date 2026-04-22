Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Cincinnati Reds fan-favorite Brandon Phillips to sign 1-day contract to retire as a Red

2012 Reds: A series of unfortunate events
Jeff Gross
<p>SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 06: Brandon Phillips #4 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a two run home run in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants during Game One of the National League Division Series at AT&T Park on October 6, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)</p>
2012 Reds: A series of unfortunate events
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — As Cincinnati Reds fan-favorite Brandon Phillips gets inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame on Saturday — he'll also be retiring as a Red.

Phillips has signed a ceremonial one-day contract for Saturday, April 25, and will be officially retired as a Red.

"Brandon Phillips was an incredible baseball player. He brought a style and personality that Reds fans absolutely loved," said Phil Castellini, Reds president and CEO. "He was a cornerstone of our club and one of the most dynamic players in the game. The connection he built with this city was real and retiring him as a Red is our chance to honor that unforgettable relationship."

Phillips was a second baseman for the Reds for 11 seasons between 2006 and 2016, and became one of the most popular players of all time. He won four Gold Gloves throughout his time on the team and earned three NIL All-Star selections.

Phillips technically retired from Major League Baseball in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox — but now he'll do it with the team he was with the longest.

His ceremonial retirement comes as he's inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame alongside Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders and Lou Piniella.

The Reds said Phillips and Harang received the most votes of the eight nominees on the "Modern Player Ballot," selected by the Hall of Fame’s Election Governance Committee.

Reds Hall of Fame Induction Celebration Weekend takes place April 24-26. The inductees will officially be inducted on Great American Ball Park's field ahead of the Reds' Saturday game against the Detroit Tigers.

WCPO 9 Headlines

More local news:
Cincinnati Country Day AD and football coach accepts position in Arizona Pete Rose tribute at his former high school restored Anderson 2027 LB/edge Antwoine Higgins commits to University of Kentucky

WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Lost WCPO 9 on Comcast Xfinity?  Here’s how to keep watching