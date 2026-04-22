Cincinnati Reds fan-favorite Brandon Phillips to sign 1-day contract to retire as a Red

CINCINNATI — As Cincinnati Reds fan-favorite Brandon Phillips gets inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame on Saturday — he'll also be retiring as a Red.

Phillips has signed a ceremonial one-day contract for Saturday, April 25, and will be officially retired as a Red.

"Brandon Phillips was an incredible baseball player. He brought a style and personality that Reds fans absolutely loved," said Phil Castellini, Reds president and CEO. "He was a cornerstone of our club and one of the most dynamic players in the game. The connection he built with this city was real and retiring him as a Red is our chance to honor that unforgettable relationship."

Phillips was a second baseman for the Reds for 11 seasons between 2006 and 2016, and became one of the most popular players of all time. He won four Gold Gloves throughout his time on the team and earned three NIL All-Star selections.

Phillips technically retired from Major League Baseball in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox — but now he'll do it with the team he was with the longest.

His ceremonial retirement comes as he's inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame alongside Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders and Lou Piniella.

The Reds said Phillips and Harang received the most votes of the eight nominees on the "Modern Player Ballot," selected by the Hall of Fame’s Election Governance Committee.

Reds Hall of Fame Induction Celebration Weekend takes place April 24-26. The inductees will officially be inducted on Great American Ball Park's field ahead of the Reds' Saturday game against the Detroit Tigers.