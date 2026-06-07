Police: Suspect in custody following county wide pursuit that ended in crash on I-75

LOCKLAND, Ohio — One person is now in custody following a countywide police pursuit Saturday afternoon, according to the Lockland Police Department.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., officers were advised to be on the lookout for a rolling domestic incident on I-75 north near the 9.4 mile marker involving a driver with several felony warrants who was suffering from a possible psychiatric emergency. Officers were also advised that the driver may be armed, according to police.

Lockland officers located the suspect vehicle as it approached the 13.4 mile marker and attempted to make contact.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to comply, according to police.

Officers pursued the suspect through several jurisdictions, including Butler County.

The suspect re-entered Hamilton County, where he crashed into several vehicles on I-75 north near Paddock Road.

After crashing, the suspect attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended by Cincinnati Police Department officers.

All occupants inside the suspect vehicle were transported to a nearby medical facility.

All drivers involved in the crash were evaluated on scene and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.