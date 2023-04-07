Cincinnati Reds' bench coach to serve as acting manager for Friday's game against Phillies

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will swap in bench coach Freddie Benavides to serve as acting manager for the team in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The swap is happening because Reds' manager David Bell underwent a minor medical procedure, the team said. Bell is expected to return to his role for Saturday's afternoon game in Philadelphia.

The Reds' did not provide any information on Bell's procedure itself or what prompted it.

The teams are scheduled to kick of the series in Philadelphia at 3:05 p.m. Friday afternoon. It will air on TV on Bally Sports Ohio and on the radio on WLW700.

It's the Reds' first away game so far this season, and the first game against the Phillies, since Thursday's game was postponed to Friday for weather. This will be the Phillies' home opener for this season.

The Reds' didn't play an anticipated final series game against the Chicago Cubs on April 5 either, as thunderstorms and heavy rain soaked Cincinnati. That game will be rescheduled as a split doublehitter for Friday, September 1. The first game will happen at 1:10 p.m., followed by a second showdown between the teams at the previously scheduled time of 6:40 p.m.