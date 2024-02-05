Watch Now
Cincinnati native, 2-time All-Star Josh Harrison signs with Reds

Keith Srakocic/AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, watches the flight of the ball after hitting a pitch off New York Mets relief pitcher Vic Black to drive in the game-winning run in the 11th inning of the baseball game on Friday, June 27, 2014, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 3-2 in 11 innings.
CINCINNATI — Two-time All-Star Josh Harrison is coming home.

MSM Sports announced on Monday the former UC Bearcat and Princeton High School grad is signing with the Cincinnati Reds. The contract is a non-roster invite to the Reds training camp to compete for a spot on the 40-man roster.

The 36-year-old was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2008 but made his major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates three years later. Harrison spent eight seasons with the Pirates, nabbing two All-Star honors and finishing ninth in MVP voting in 2014.

Harrison played with the Tigers, Nationals, A's and White Sox in the next four seasons. He signed a one-year deal with the Phillies in 2023, playing in 41 games before being designated for assignment following the arrival of former Red Michael Lorenzen.

In 13 seasons, the second baseman has recorded 1,080 hits, 388 runs batted in and 16.8 wins above replacement.

"A career .270 hitter in over 4,300 MLB PA across 13 seasons and 2 career All Star Games, Josh is expected to play a versatile role across the field and could provide veteran leadership to a young Reds team," his agency said on social media.

Harrison comes from a baseball family. His uncle is former MLB player and coach John Shelby. His brother, Vince, played in the minor leagues.

This isn't the only homecoming for the Reds this offseason. The club signed Moeller grad Brent Suter to a one-year deal in January.

Watch & Record Live TV. Subscription Free.