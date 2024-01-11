Reports: Reds to sign Moeller grad, lefty relief pitcher Brent Suter

CINCINNATI — He's coming home! Reliever Brent Suter is signing with the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

FanSided.com's MLB insider Robert Murray first reported the 2008 Moeller High School grad has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract to return to Cincinnati. There is a $3.5 million club option for 2025.

Drafted by the Brewers in 2012, Suter worked as a substitute teacher in the Forest Hills School District after his selection. He made his way through the minors before making his major league debut in August 2016.

Suter spent seven years in Milwaukee before signing a one-year deal with the Rockies. The lefty had a 3.38 ERA in 69.1 innings pitched last season. His career ERA sits at 3.49.

WCPO spoke with Suter, Moeller baseball coach Tim Held and basketball coach Carl Kremer in 2020 about his journey to the MLB. Held said despite his talents, Suter is "just a normal guy" who often returns to his alma mater to speak to student-athletes.

"He can adapt in any situation and always has a positive on that situation," Held said in 2020. "I love when he comes back."

In addition to his work on the mound, Suter has written a children's book, "The Binky Bandit," and promotes messages surrounding conservation. He studied environmental science and public policy at Harvard University.