Brandon Phillips has more cars than he knows what to do with.

Or at least that's what it seems based on a recent Instagram post by the former Reds star second baseman.

The post depicts three luxury vehicles in the Lexington Legends co-owner and star player's driveway: a white Rolls Royce Phantom, a red Lamborghini Aventador and a blue Audi R8.

"#EverythingMustGo, #OutWithTheOldInWithTheNew, #AllMyWhipsGotExtrasNow" Phillips captioned the tongue-in-cheek post.

The three vehicles typically range in price from roughly $200,000 to $500,000.

The post did not specify what sort of ride(s) he plans to replace his current lineup.

After leaving the Reds in 2017, Phillips went on to play for the Atlanta Braves, the L.A. Angels and the Boston Red Sox before leaving Major League Baseball. After brief stints with various minor leagues, he joined the Lexington Legends in 2020. In 2021, he became an owner of the club and was re-signed as a player, as well.