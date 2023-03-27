Attempt to break high-five world record will include foster families at Cincinnati Reds game

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man said he plans to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most high fives is in 24 hours.

With support from the community, Jim Foliano, executive director of Ticket to Hope, aims to make Cincinnati the “High-Five Capital of the World.” He hopes to give and receive around 15,000 hi-fives in one-day’s time.

“In terms of Guinness World Records, I grew up reading the book. So, I was getting these books once a year, and it had all the insane people and their pictures, the long fingernail lady, and the people with the longest necks. I’ve always been a fan of that stuff, but I’ve also been trying to think of ways to grow the brand, get more people involved, and build community,” said Foliano.

The current record is 14,607, set by Pete Timbs of Australia during the Bridge to Brisbane fun run in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on Sept. 2, 2012.

Ticket to Hope is a nonprofit which has a mission to bring hope to individuals needing it the most by creating unforgettable experiences.

Foliano said Ticket to Hope will partner with the Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon and Cincinnati Reds on May 6 to achieve two primary goals: to capture the Guinness World Record for “most high-fives in 24 hours” and to provide 1,000 tickets to children and their families to a Reds game this summer with a heavy emphasis on kids in Cincinnati’s foster programs.

“The longer I’m doing this, for over a year now, the more I’ve found that this is this community that really needs support,” Foliano said. “These kids may get pushed from house to house, who knows how many times, before they are even 18 years old.”

