PHOTOS: First look at culinary creations coming to Reds games this season

The Curve Ball is a veggie burger topped with iceburg lettuce, frilled onions, pickles and Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun. It'll be sold in Scouts Alley and the Porkopolis Stand at Section 117. Felicia Jordan

The Split Finger is a grilled, split Glier's bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, bistro sauce and mustard on an Italian roll. It's available in Scouts Alley, Grill & Fry Stand at Section 415 and Food Bar locations. Felicia Jordan

The Classic Burger from 50 West can be found in the 50 West location at Section 131. The burger is two house-ground beef patties topped with American cheese, tomato, onion, pickles and fry sauce on a potato bun. It's served with crinkle-cut fries. Felicia Jordan

The Kansas Burger, from 50 West, is two house-ground beef patties topped with American cheese, bacon, pickles, coleslaw and barbecue sauce on a potato bun. It's served with crinkle-cut fries and can be found at the 50 West location at Section 131. Felicia Jordan

The smoked porkloin sandwich features smoked porkloin topped with pickled jalapenos, onions, cucumbers and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun. It's available at the Montgomery Inn Smokehouse. Felicia Jordan

The Skyline Chili Nachos features tortilla chips topped with Skyline chili, nacho cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese. It's available at the Skyline locations at Sections 115 and 418. Felicia Jordan

Smoked, candied bacon onion rings, made by Wings and Rings, are available in The Machine Room Felicia Jordan

The buffalo chicken nachos, created by Wings and Rings, feature tortilla chips layered with chicken tossed in Buffalo hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, fresh jalapeños, queso blanco and cheddar jack cheese. It's served with your choice of bleu cheese dip or ranch in The Machine Room. Felicia Jordan

The GABP Burger is a Glier's Goetta patty topped with American cheese, an over-hard egg and bistro sauce on a pretzel bun. It's sold at Food Bar locations. Felicia Jordan

Goetta Pretzel Bites feature Glier's Goetta Bites and mini pretzel bites topped with JTM queso. It can be found in Scouts Alley. Felicia Jordan

The Cheeseburger Frybox is hamburger topped with nacho cheese, iceburg lettuce, grilled onions, pickles and Thousand Island Dressing served on top of French fries. It can be found at Frybox locations at Terrace-Level Section 139 and View-level Section 534. Felicia Jordan

For dessert, guests can enjoy a Redlegs Soft Serve, featuring vanilla ice cream with fruit punch Kool-Aid flavoring with your choice of ice cream toppings. It comes served in a mini Reds helmet and can be found in Scouts Alley. Felicia Jordan

E&O Kitchen partnered with the Reds to bring several types of sushi rolls available for those watching from suites. Guests can order veggie rolls, California rolls, spicy tuna and shrimp tempura. Felicia Jordan

Debuting this season at GABP, Chick-fil-A's classic chicken sandwich, fudge brownies and waffle potato chips will be available near Gapper's Alley. More Chick-fil-A offerings will be available in May, including nuggets, spicy chicken and waffle potato fries. Felicia Jordan

Rosie Reds is surprisingly good at using chopsticks to enjoy her sushi. Felicia Jordan

