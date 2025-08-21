COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials provided updates on two major infrastructure projects on Thursday during a luncheon hosted by the Covington Business Council.

KYTC project managers Stacee Hans, who is leading the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, and Cory Wilson, who is overseeing the 4th Street Bridge replacement project, joined Elizabeth Wetzel, Covington's director of special projects and intergovernmental affairs, for a panel discussion.

Hans said pre-construction work on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project is already underway.

"Right-of-way acquisitions, some utility relocation going on right now," she said. "I'm sure they've all seen our geotech rigs. They're in the area drilling, giving us some information on the soils and the depth of the bedrock. So that's what's going on right now."

WATCH: Here is the latest on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project and 4th Street Bridge replacement project

KYTC: In-water work on Brent Spence companion bridge to begin next summer

By next summer, work will begin on the Brent Spence companion bridge, Hans said.

"As far as that in-water work, that's kind of what we call the heavy construction," she said. "So, looking at constructing the piers, both on-bank, and then also what it's going to take to actually start seeing the piers come up out of the water."

A groundbreaking for the new Brent Spence Bridge is expected in early 2026, with completion anticipated in the early 2030s.

"So, the companion bridge will be built immediately west of the existing Brent Spence bridge," Hans said. "It's a state-of-the-art iconic bridge in that it is a cable-stayed bridge. We do not have one on the Cincinnati skyline."

To alleviate traffic concerns, Hans said, crews will first begin work on the companion bridge. Once construction is complete, the rehabilitation of the current Brent Spence Bridge will begin.

"We're hoping to get to big heavy equipment, the fun stuff — the cranes — getting things going next summer," Hans said.

Cabinet officials also provided an update on the 4th Street Bridge replacement project.

"We're on the home stretch with final design. We were looking to get our final plans sometime in December," said Wilson. "We're still on pace to meet our January construction start date, and so that will be the point when we'll begin demolition of the existing bridge."