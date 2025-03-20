A bronze Marty Brennaman will watch over Great American Ball Park this fall

CINCINNATI — Marty Brennaman watched over Cincinnati Reds games for 46 years, but soon his likeness will watch over Great American Ball Park for years to come.

The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday the team will unveil a bronze sculpture of the Reds Hall of Famer on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Bronze Brennaman will be behind the radio microphone, just as real Brennaman was for decades, the team said.

"This sculpture will be a tribute to Marty Brennaman's incredible legacy and represents all that he means to Reds Country," said Phil Castellini, Reds president and CEO, in a press release. "For nearly five decades, Marty was the voice of the Reds, bringing unforgettable moments to life for generations of fans. Now, his presence outside Great American Ball Park will be a lasting reminder of his passion and love for this team and this city."

Brennaman announced his retirement in 2019.

The Reds commissioned local artist Tom Tsuchiya to create the sculpture.

When it's done and installed, it will take up residence near the Reds front office building facing Joe Nuxhall Way, welcoming fans as they arrive at Crosley Terrace.

A dedication ceremony will be held before the Reds vs. New York Mets game on Sept. 6.