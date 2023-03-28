Damar Hamlin's care team among special guests during Opening Day festivities

CINCINNATI — The medical staff who helped care for Bills safety Damar Hamlin will participate in Opening Day festivities this year, Findlay Market announced.

Every year, Findlay Market presents the Reds with a fruit basket during the Opening Day pregame ceremony. This time, they'll be joined by the staff who helped save Hamlin's life after a medical emergency during the Bengals-Bills game earlier this year.

Findlay Market said members of the emergency medicine, cardiology and environmental services departments at UC Medical Center will help present the basket in celebration of their impact on this city and its visitors.

"Our partnership with UC Health is just one reminder of how this parade is bigger than a public market and it is bigger than baseball," Findlay Market said in a release. "It is the true coming together of the people of our city in so many ways. We look forward to the deserved cheers and recognition for our friends at UC Health on Thursday."

The staff involved in Hamlin's immediate care was also honored at this year's Ravens-Bengals game and the NFL Honors.

RELATED | WATCH: Damar Hamlin thanks ICU doctor who gave him hope as NFL celebrates those who helped him recover

Several local sports figures will also participate in Opening Day events — including the parade meet and greet and Knox Joseph Distillery from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. World Series champs Doug Flynn and Ron Oester will take part in the festivities. Former Bengals Ken Anderson, David Fulcher, Shayne Graham, Joe Kelly and more will also participate.

Of course, Bronson Arroyo and Danny Graves will be grand marshals of Thursday's parade. The parade starts at noon and will block off several roads in downtown Cincinnati. Here are the parade route and road closures.

For more information on the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, click here.

