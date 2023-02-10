WATCH: Damar Hamlin thanks ICU doctor who gave him hope as NFL celebrates those who helped him recover

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared a story of hope from one ICU doctor as the NFL honored the training and medical staffs who cared for him.

Medical professionals from the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and University of Cincinnati Medical Center received a standing ovation at the NFL Honors Thursday night. As they stood on stage, Hamlin spoke about the outpouring of love he received following that life-changing moment at Paycor Stadium.

An incredible moment as @HamlinIsland takes the stage at #NFLHonors. pic.twitter.com/TgqTKSAVKS — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

"First, I would like to just thank God for even being here," Hamlin said. "Every day I am amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world."

Doctors said Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field after going into sudden cardiac arrest. He was in UC Medical Center for several days before being released and taken to a Buffalo hospital.

Hamlin said that while he always thought his purpose in life was to inspire others through football, he now sees a bigger picture.

"I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose," Hamlin said.

Still, he said there was fear following his collapse. One doctor, though, helped him understand he could return to normal life.

"My third night awake in the hospital, I met an ICU doctor ... he told me had a similar experience, he showed me he was OK and that meant so much to me," Hamlin said. "There was so much uncertainty at the time, and just him coming to me, showing that I could live a normal life again ... meant so much to me in the moment."

Hamlin thanked the doctor, named Yousef, and everyone else who helped save his life. He also thanked everyone who prayed and supported him.

"The journey will continue, thank you," Hamlin said.