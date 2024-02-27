Reds Opening Day 2024: Dmitri Young, Pokey Reese will be Findlay Market Parade grand marshals

CINCINNATI — Reds Opening Day is roughly one month away and preparations for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade are in full swing. Organizers announced on Tuesday this year's grand marshals for the parade will be Calvin "Pokey" Reese and Dmitri Young.

At the beginning of the announcement, attention was directed toward the parade's honorary grand marshal, Jim Scott — a man who typically stood at the podium to announce the grand marshals year after year.

Scott announced to the public in 2023 that he'd been diagnosed with ALS, news he said he received in 2020 after he dealt with weakness in the same arm and leg that the polio he had as a child weakened. At the time, Scott said the disease had started to impact his voice and walking abilities.

"We'd be remiss not to mention him here," said Neil Luken, co-chair of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. "Jim has had some rough periods ... but he is bound and determined to make this parade, and I think he will make it."

The former 700WLW radio host has marched in the parade for more than 50 years, often calling the day "his favorite day of the year."

"We love you and we can't wait to see you down here on March 28," said Luken.

While Scott will help lead the parade on March 28, before Cincinnati opens the season at home against the Washington Nationals, Young and Reese will serve as the parade's official grand marshals.

Reese made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 1997, after the team drafted him in the 1991 MLB Draft. From there, he played for the team through 2001 and clinched two Gold Glove Awards along the way as a utility infielder.

Young played for the Reds from 1998-2001, posting higher than a .300 batting average in each of his seasons in Cincinnati.