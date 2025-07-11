Northern Kentucky school board chairman resigns after 'please shoot Republicans' social media posts

ERLANGER, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky school board chairman has resigned after social media posts surfaced where he allegedly called for violence against Republicans.

The Erlanger-Elsmere Board of Education accepted Jeffrey Miller's resignation Thursday night, effective July 10, 2025.

"Resignation of Jeff Miller as board member and chairperson, effective July 10, 2025!" announced Sarah Shackelford-Ross, the newly elected chairperson.

State Representative Steven Doan says he received complaints from constituents about Miller's online comments this spring.

"Had a number of constituents reach out to me through Facebook Messenger and indicate they wanted to stand with me on the issues, but they were afraid because they might be retaliated against. It specifically mentioned that they were scared of Mr. Miller," Doan said.

One comment from 2018 allegedly showed Miller responding to a post about a mass shooting at a video game tournament in Florida.

"Specially one of the postings said 'I'd be okay with the NRA if for once these psychopaths were victims of mass shootings, wink, wink, shoot republicans,'" Doan said.

None of the school board members, including the superintendent, wanted to comment on the resignation on Thursday.

WCPO attempted to reach Miller, but hasn't heard back.

The school district serves nearly 2,400 students across eight schools in Kenton County.

The 60-day process to select a new board member began Thursday with a deadline of September 8 to have advertised the position, interviewed candidates, and selected the replacement.

"We'll have an opportunity for you guys to review those applications and make a decision about who you might want to interview for the vacancy," said Chad Molley, Erlanger-Elsmere School District Superintendent.

Doan emphasized the importance of finding the right replacement.

"We're in the hardest phase of this. Now we need to find a replacement. We need to find somebody that's willing to serve this district; that's willing to stand up for the students, stand up for the parents," Doan said.