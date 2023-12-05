Cincinnati radio legend Jim Scott named honorary grand marshal for 2024 Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI — It's only December, but we're counting down to baseball season already! The Findlay Market Parade Committee announced at Redsfest that local radio personality Jim Scott will be the honorary grand marshal for the 2024 Opening Day Parade.

In just over 100 days, Scott will help lead the parade at noon on March 28 before Cincinnati opens the season at home against the Washington Nationals.

Scott is no newcomer to Opening Day. The former 700WLW radio host has marched in the parade for more than 50 years, often calling the day "his favorite day of the year."

"Over the last decade, Jim served as the Official Spokesperson for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, leading the annual press conference to announce the Grand Marshal and highlights of the upcoming parade," the parade committee said in a press release. "The Findlay Market Parade Committee was thrilled to flip the script and announce that Jim would be the one leading the parade from Findlay Market to the stadium."

Just months ago, Scott announced to the public that he was diagnosed with ALS. Scott said he got the news in 2020 after he dealt with weakness in the same arm and leg that the polio he had as a child weakened.

At the time, Scott said the disease had started to impact his voice and walking abilities. The parade committee said he was unable to attend the announcement so his wife, Donna, and one of his sons, Casey, went and were gifted a Reds jersey with "Grand Marshal 2024" on the back.