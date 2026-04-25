Brandon Phillips, Aaron Harang, Reggie Sanders and Lou Piniella inducted into Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame class of 2026 has officially been inducted Saturday ahead of the Reds' game.

Former players Brandon Phillips, Aaron Hurang and Reggie Sanders were inducted alongside former manager Lou Piniella.

Phillips was a second baseman for the Reds from 2006 to 2016 and became one of the most popular players of all time. He won four Gold Gloves throughout his time on the team and earned three NIL All-Star selections.

The fan-favorite announced earlier this week that he was signing a ceremonial one-day contract Saturday so he could also retire as a Red. He officially retired from the MLB with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

Harang, who played for Cincinnati from 2003 to 2010, was a starting pitcher with an impressive list of records. In 2006, he led the NL in strikeouts, reaching a total of 216. Harang also led the Reds in strikeouts in the 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009 seasons.

Sanders was an outfielder for the team from 1991 to 1998, earning an All-Star selection in 1995.

"I said I'm not going to cry, but I'm bawling right now," Sanders said during the ceremony.

The 58-year-old thanked his mom, who was in the crowd, saying, "I'm eternally grateful. You are the reason I'm standing here today."

Piniella, or "Sweet Lou," started managing the Reds in 1990. That same season, he led the team to the World Series, where they came out victorious. He went on to manage Cincinnati for two more seasons after that.

Several other Reds Hall of Famers attended the induction, including Chris Sabo, Bronson Arroyo, Eric Davis, Cesar Geronimo, Ken Griffey Sr., Tony Perez and Johnny Bench, among others.