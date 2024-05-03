Owners of west side's General Custer's Golf & Gulp to sell creamy whip, mini-golf course

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The owners of a west side staple announced Thursday that they're selling the business.

After 19 years, Kathi and Keith Heinlein are selling Green Township's General Custer's Golf & Gulp.

In a post on social media, the Heinlein's said they're selling the mini-golf course and creamy whip because it's time they retire.

"We enjoyed 19 years of [having] contact with the best customers in town!," the couple wrote.

The Heinleins said General Custer's has grown over the years. The mini-golf course recently replaced six greens on the two 18-hole courses.

It's unclear who the Heinleins sold General Custer's too or what plans the new owners have

"We are hoping that General Custer's will remain as it is, a family run place to bring the kids as many of you have grown up with us," the Heinleins wrote.

General Custer's is open seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m.

