HighGrain Brewing Co. to open new location in former Springfield Township bowling alley

HighGrain Brewing Co. is set to open its second taproom in Springfield Township this weekend.

The brewery, which has operated out of a taproom in Silverton since 2019, will expand into the former Brentwood Bowl, which is located at 9176 Winton Road.

The new taproom, which will be called HighGrain Brentwood, is set to open Friday, May 3.

Other than the new taproom, HighGrain is moving majority of its brewing operations to the Springfield Township location. The move, which began in April, will increase the brewery's brewing space from 1,500 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

Despite the move in brewing operations, the Silverton location will still remain open like normal.

The new taproom restaurant is expected to seat more than 300 guests, with a full bar, private event space and a larger kitchen than the Silverton location. The space will also have a larger outdoor area fit with a covered patio and beer garden. Guests can enjoy free parking at the taproom, as well.

Two other Cincinnati-area businesses, Revel OTR Urban Winery and La Terza Artisan Coffee Roasterie, will be featured at the former bowling alley too.

Products from both companies, including wines, an espresso bar and breakfast pastries, will be available at the HighGrain taproom.

Revel, which is based in Over-the-Rhine, will also utilize the HighGrain Brentwood as its production headquarters. La Terza will act as a full-service coffee bar, opening early in the morning for early risers and remote workers.