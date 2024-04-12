Self-serve wine bar highlighting minority-owned winemakers to open in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Calling all wine connoisseurs — a new wine bar is heading to downtown Cincinnati.

A self-service wine bar, Something to Wine About, is set to open in the 4th & Race development this fall. The bar is owned by Orlando "Lando" Chapman, a familiar name in the Cincinnati entertainment scene known for his "Old School Happy Hour" events.

The wine bar will sit in a 3,580-square-foot space in the 4th & Race development, which is also home to LoVe Nightclub, Paris Baguette and bb.q. The wine bar recently held its groundbreaking ceremony, and Chapman shared a couple renderings of the wine bar.

The bar will have self-pour wine machines alongside a full-service bar. Those wanted to opt in to self-pour wines can purchase a reloadable card when they arrive, which will then be swiped to use the self-service machines. The bar will mark the only self-pour bar in the downtown area after Over-the-Rhine's Copper & Flame shut down in September 2023.

Outside of drinks, Something to Wine About will have small food offerings, like charcuterie and pinwheel sandwiches.

The bar also plans to highlight Black and other minority-owned winemakers with a dedicated section of the menu titled "The Darker the Berry, the Sweeter the Juice." There will also be two monthly wine memberships — the Bottle Club and the Noir Wine Club — that include a number of perks like the bar's in label wines, merchandise discounts, exclusive event access and more.

Chapman said the bar's vibe "will be like Downtown Manhattan meets South Beach" with a laid back atmosphere.

"I've hosted numerous events downtown, and it's hard to find a good-sized space with ample parking to accommodate this type of concept" Chapman said. "But this space has both."

For entertainment, Chapman plans to host a book club at the bar, as well as live performances from national recording artists and both up-and-coming and old-school R&B musicians.

Lindzie Gunnels, directer of commercial leasing for 3CDC, says the company has been working with Chapman for years to host events around the city.

"Something to Wine About will add vibrancy and activity to the southwest corner of Downtown, and is also a win for the minority winemakers and musicians that will be promoted in the space," Gunnels said. "Lando has a 30-year history as a successful promoter and has become widely known as a springboard for talent and helping business owners increase their footprint."