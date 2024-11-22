Schedules, scores for Ohio, NKY high school football playoffs

CINCINNATI — We're nearing the end of football Fridays in the Tri-State as teams in the Greater Cincinnati area are just a few wins away from nabbing that state title.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a matchup between unbeaten Anderson and the No. 2 seed in their region, La Salle. Friday will be the fourth meeting between the two programs including the first matchup since a 2021 second-round playoff game in which the Lancers won 45-21, according to La Salle football broadcaster Jeff Bosse.

Anderson, seeking its second straight regional title, has an opportunity for its fourth state Final Four appearance in program history. The Raptors have outscored opponents this season 657 to 107.

RELATED | 'What high school football is all about' | Record-setting Anderson, La Salle prepare for regional final

This matchup isn't the only one we've got our eyes on tonight. Our crews will also be at Moeller vs. St. Xavier and Taft vs. Alter. You can find the full list of Ohio high school football regional finals right here.

We're also following our teams in Northern Kentucky. We'll have our eyes on Ryle vs. Central Hardin, Cooper vs. Southwester, Beechwood vs. Martin County, Highlands vs. Pulaski County, Newport vs. Kentucky Country Day and Covington Catholic vs. Boyle County.

Get the latest scores for those games and more below. Tune into WCPO 9 Friday Football at 11:15 p.m. for the best highlights of the night.