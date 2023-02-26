'One of the best days at the ballpark': NKU baseball player, Mason grad hits 2 grand slams in same inning

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University infielder Liam McFadden-Ackman hit Western Michigan with not one, but two whammies in the first inning of their series finale Sunday.

The Mason High School graduate hit two grand slams at Bill Aker Baseball Complex. In the first inning, McFadden-Ackman had racked in eight of the Norse's 14 runs.

On Sunday, the Norse pulled off an impressive 27-4 victory in the finale of the three game series against Western Michigan. Before Sunday's matchup, NKU pulled out two other victories in extra innings. They also went into Sunday's game having won five of their first six games.

McFadden-Ackman called Sunday's 27-4 series finale win a great team victory with everyone swinging the bat well. Before Sunday's matchup, NKU pulled out extra-inning wins in the first two games of the series. The Norse also went into Sunday's game having won five of their first six games.

Following his first grand slam, McFadden-Ackman said he wasn't trying to make the moment too big but was focusing on "winning a pitch at a time." After his second grand slam though, the designated hitter said he felt like he blacked out.

"I kind of blacked out there if I'm being honest with you," McFadden-Ackman said. "But it was great to come back to the dugout and celebrate with my guys."

If the double grand slams weren't enough for him, McFadden-Ackman added to his career day by hitting for the cycle after a single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

"It's one of the best days at the ballpark you can have," McFadden-Ackman said.

