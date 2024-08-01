Civil Rights complaint alleges Brent Spence Bridge Project will greatly impact minority, low-income families

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Federal Highway Administration is investigating allegations of racial discrimination after a group filed a Civil Rights complaint against the Brent Spence Bridge Project.

The FHWA said it plans to visit the Tri-State in August for a site visit, interviews with those who may be impacted and a look at documents pertaining to the project after the Coalition For Transit and Sustainable Development in Greater Cincinnati argued in a January 2023 complaint the highway expansion will have a greater impact on neighborhoods made up of predominately minority and low-income families, including more congestion and air quality issues.

"One main difference between the West End between Lewisburg, and different parts of the community here is wealth and power and the color of your skin," said Matt Butler with the Devou Good Foundation, one of the coalitions signed onto the complaint.

This complaint brings up childhood trauma for Oscar Wright, who is now 88.

"The only thing you could see at the time was U-Haul trucks on every block moving people," Wright said. "It was just a terrifying experience because he didn't have no idea of where to move to plus we didn't have the money."

He and his family lived at 643 Baymiller Street but were kicked out in the 1950s to make room for what is now I-75.

"We weren't migrating — I mean when they put us out, they didn't even tell us why they were putting us out," Wright said. "We didn't even know we just said we got to move and the landlords would come by and said, 'You got to move out, one month.' And it was a terrible situation."

In June 2023, the City of Cincinnati apologized to residents of the West End for losing their homes and their livelihoods. Wright was there as the city acknowledged the practice of kicking these families out of their homes was based on racial discrimination.

"I hope this investigation though makes some kind of adjustment," Wright said.

Background on Title VI

Title VI, 42 U.S.C. § 2000d et seq., was enacted as part of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. It prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. As President John F. Kennedy said in 1963:

Simple justice requires that public funds, to which all taxpayers of all races [colors, and national origins] contribute, not be spent in any fashion which encourages, entrenches, subsidizes or results in racial [color or national origin] discrimination.

If a recipient of federal assistance is found to have discriminated and voluntary compliance cannot be achieved, the federal agency providing the assistance should either initiate fund termination proceedings or refer the matter to the Department of Justice for appropriate legal action. Aggrieved individuals may file administrative complaints with the federal agency that provides funds to a recipient, or the individuals may file suit for appropriate relief in federal court. Title VI itself prohibits intentional discrimination. However, most funding agencies have regulations implementing Title VI that prohibit recipient practices that have the effect of discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

A joint statement from ODOT and KYTC to WCPO 9 News said, "A priority of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is to provide an inclusive process that enhances surrounding communities while delivering a project that will bring safer, less congested travel, and job opportunities to the region. We are aware of the Title VI complaint and will await the Federal Highway Administration's completion of its review process."