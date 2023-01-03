'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio.

DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.

In Ohio, the minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony is six months, but offenders can be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

“All across the country, folks have been killed in these instances — law enforcement officers and civilians as well,” said bill sponsor state Rep. Kevin Miller in November.

The law was pushed through the Ohio House and Senate quickly; the House voted to advance it at the end of November and flew through the Senate not long after. DeWine signed it on Jan. 2, 2023.

A string of swatting incidents has disrupted schools across the Tri-State in 20222, including a false report of an active shooter sent hundreds of Winton Woods students on lockdown.

A similar false report was made earlier this month at Pleasant Run Middle School. Brandi Price received a text from her son when the school went on lockdown.

“I will never, ever forget that text ever,” she said. “He's like, ‘Someone says that it’s someone in a school with a gun.”

Kids can be heard laughing in the background of the 911 call that led to the lockdown. A young girl now faces charges for it.

“They don't realize how it's impacting the students, the teachers, their parents,” Price said.