Reading Community City Schools closed Thursday amid threat investigation

READING, Ohio — Reading Community City Schools will be closed Thursday as police investigate a potential threat to the district.

In an email to parents Wednesday, RCCSD said it became aware of a potential threat circulating social media. The Reading Police Department said a Snapchat shared among Reading students told them not to come to school Thursday after a student allegedly made threats.

"Everyone going to Reading school tomorrow, please I beg you don't go to school tomorrow," the Snapchat said. "There is a risk that one of the students will shoot up the school tomorrow just take precaution and DO NOT GO this is important."

Reading Police said they were able to identify the student who made threats, and an investigator was conducting an interview. The school district later announced all Reading Community City Schools will be closed Thursday as the investigation continues.

"We would like to once again thank the students, families, and community members that have reached out to share concerns related to a potential threat to the RCCSD school community," the email said. "As this is still under investigation, and in an abundance of caution, Reading Community City Schools will be closed tomorrow, December 9th. We appreciate the collaboration and cooperation of the Reading Police Department as we continue to address this potential threat to our school district. We will continue to update our community as information becomes available."

RCCSD Superintendent Jason Enix said the threat was "general in nature."

The announcement comes less than a week after Southwest Local Schools Superintendent John C. Hamstra announced Harrison High School would have increased law enforcement Dec. 3, one day after police arrested a student with "contraband" in their vehicle. Miami Township Police also arrested a Milford Junior High School student Dec. 3 after an investigation into an alleged "kill list."

