Police: False active shooter report at Winton Woods High School

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Hundreds of students were placed on lockdown in the Winton Woods School District after someone called 911 and made a false report of an active shooter, Forest Park police said in a press release.

According to investigators, at around 1:45 p.m. Monday a female told the 911 operator that there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of the high school.

Both the district's Greenhills and Forest Park campuses immediately went into lockdown. Police from nine different departments responded to both campuses and "methodically cleared the schools" investigators said.

Officers quickly determined that there was not an active shooter, and the lockdown was lifted.

A spokesperson for the Forest Park Police Department said investigators are working to locate and prosecute the caller.

In the past three months, there have been more than a dozen threats made at various schools across the Tri-State, including an incident at Turpin High School where a student was charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students and blow up a bus.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati Public Schools faced five separate school threats in just one week.

Princeton High School was among several Ohio schools targeted by a national active shooter hoax in September. Police received a 911 call claiming there was an active shooter inside the school with 10 people injured. When police responded, they deemed the call a hoax.

Since the start of the 2022 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State.

