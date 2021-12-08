Fairfield police ramp up patrols at school after threat on social media

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police in Fairfield are investigating an online threat to the Fairfield Freshman School. Tuesday evening district officials sent out an alert to parents detailing the threat and the precautionary steps being taken to keep students and staff safe, including increased police patrols.

The threats were reported to police by a student who saw them on social media. Police with both the city and the township ramped up patrols at all district campuses on Wednesday.

“We have a really good working relationship with Fairfield City Schools in Fairfield township,” said Sgt. Brandon McCorskey with the Fairfield township Police. “The two elementary schools we work very closely with them. Were increasing our presence. We want to be seen. We went the students and the staff to feel like they are safe and to know that we are here.”

In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department said “The post is being investigated to determine who is responsible as well as the credibility of the threat. We are working closely with the Fairfield City School District and as a precautionary measure have assigned additional officers to assist with security and conduct extra patrols of the school buildings throughout the rest of the week.”

Police say any and all threats like what happened Tuesday are always taken seriously.

“If something doesn’t look right or seem right we want you to say something,” said McCorskey. “We would rather follow a hundred different leads and end up nowhere and end up not being credible than not follow up on that lead that results in another Michigan. That is what we don’t want.”

Here is the full letter sent home to families in the district:

Good evening FCSD Families —

This evening we were notified about a generic threat made on social media to the Fairfield City School District for Thursday, December 9. Initially, the threat did not name a specific school. The threat was later modified and named our Freshman School. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and we are cooperating with the Fairfield city and township police departments. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are notifying all parents because of the generic nature of the initial post. As a precaution, there will be increased police patrols at all schools on Wednesday, December 8, Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10.

Thank you for taking the time listen to this important message.