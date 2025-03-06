Springfield mayor pushes back on President Trump's claim the city was destroyed by immigrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Once again, President Donald Trump has put Springfield, Ohio in the spotlight.

In his speech before Congress Tuesday, Trump claimed Springfield was, among other cities, destroyed by migrant communities living there.

"Entire towns like Aurora, Colorado and Springfield, Ohio buckled under the weight of the migrant occupation and corruption like no one's ever seen before," Trump said. "Beautiful towns destroyed."

It's not the first time Trump has mentioned Springfield. During a presidential debate, he claimed immigrants in Springfield were eating dogs and cats on the street. Those claims were disproved by the Springfield city manager.

Even then, some residents say the damage has been done.

"When you are lying about people who are doing well, it's not a good thing," said Viles Dorsainvil, director of Springfield's Haitian Migrant Center.

Dorsainvil said he moved to Springfield in 2021. He, along with the thousands of other immigrants in the city, did so to escape turmoil on their home soil.

"The gang violence and the violence in Haiti pushed them out of their homes," Dorsainvil said.

He said a majority of immigrants in Springfield would return to Haiti if it was safe to do so.

"Folks who are living here from Haiti are judges, policemen, businessmen, teachers that the insecurity and the gang violence in Haiti forced them to leave their position," Dorsainvil said.

Springfield's Mayor Rob Rue also weighed in on the recent comments made by President Trump. Mayor Rue released the following statement Wednesday, following Trump's speech:

“I am not surprised that Springfield, Ohio, was mentioned in the President’s Congressional Address, given that we were specifically highlighted in his Executive Order focusing on immigration and border control. I commend the fact that those who have entered the United States and have caused harm to our citizens are being held accountable.



While our community has experienced a strain on resources, the majority of immigrants here are living peacefully. The greatest hardship we have faced in the past six months is the mischaracterization of our city. We need to be recognized as a community that, despite its challenges, is continuing to move forward and is far from being destroyed.



If the previous administration had taken a closer look at the impact of the influx on communities like ours, we might not be in this situation. However, the same mistake can be made by overcorrecting. The City of Springfield has not been destroyed; on the contrary, we are seeing economic growth and new housing developments. Community leaders are actively collaborating and making decisions to move the city forward.



As I have stated before, I hope this administration takes a comprehensive look at immigration policies and implements changes that genuinely enrich the United States.” Springfield Mayor Rob Rue

"I think it's very refreshing to hear him say that," Dorsainvil said.

However, some residents have expressed frustration with the immigrant community during City Commission meetings.

"You can try to convince the people of this community, this state, this country that the presence of all these immigrants has benefited the American people," one resident said in a meeting on Feb. 25. "But the facts don't bear out this opinion."

Dorsainvil said many Haitian immigrants are here under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) seeking humanitarian relief. While former President Joe Biden initially extended their protected status until the beginning of 2026, Trump is looking to end it by this August.

This week some Haitian immigrants in the United States under TPS filed a lawsuit seeking to block that pursuit by the Trump administration.

"Legal immigrants have until August and illegal immigrants should get out now," a Springfield resident told City Commissioners on Feb. 25.

According to the City of Springfield's website, there are between 12,000 and 15,000 immigrants in Clark County.

Dorsainvil says kicking them out could hurt Springfield.

"It is going to be impactful negatively toward the economy of the city," Dorsainvil said.

Springfield's mayor did not indicate whether or not that would be the case. WCPO 9 News reached out to Mayor Rue asking if an end to TPS would impact Springfield in any way. As of now, we have not heard back.