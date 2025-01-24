'Really panicking' | Trump administration leaves Springfield migrants wondering if time in the US may end

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Less than a week into President Donald Trump's second term in office, his administration is putting immigration plans into action.

As outlined in the White House's America First Priorities, the president has signed numerous executive orders — including one beginning his fight against birthright citizenship for those born to parents who are in the country illegally or not permanent residents. Other orders include declaring an emergency along the southern border, as well as ending the CBP One app that helped migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

Susan Walsh/AP President Donald Trump smiles as he is about to sign four executive orders during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WCPO sat down with Viles Dorsainvil, Executive Director for the Haitian Community Help and Support Center and Clark County's community liaison. He told WCPO that he believes somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 Haitians live in Springfield. His work centers around education and integration for those who've migrated to the city.

"Some of them are asylum seekers ... some of them have TPS," Dorsainvil said, referring to Temporary Protected Status.

Dorsainvil told WCPO that migrants have been left feeling scared, not knowing if their status in the country could change.

"The feeling is nervousness and the mood is really panicking, it’s uncertain," Dorsainvil said. "There is nothing harder than to live in a condition not knowing what can happen to you tomorrow."

Dorsainvil said fears lie in Haitians worried they could be sent back to a home they fled.

"Haiti is still not safe for people to return there," he said.

His team has worked to train migrants to know their rights and have access to their documentation, especially if they were to encounter Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"They have to make sure all the documents are in one place and safe, and also make some copies," said Dorsainvil. "We tell them that they have the right if someone comes to their door to not open the door unless the person present has a document signed by a judge."

WCPO 9 News Viles Dorsainvil and WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz

Their education also includes language instruction to have a better understanding of English.

Springfield entered the national conversation in 2024 when rumors floated regarding pets being eaten by migrants. The city's mayor and other leaders shut down those claims.

One of the executive orders signed by Trump temporarily suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. That order from the White House sites several cities that have seen an influx in migrant population, even mentioning Springfield by name.

But Dorsainvil told WCPO that doesn't properly represent the migrant population in Springfield.

"Haitian people that are here should have been refugees because of the way Haiti is," Dorsainvil said. "They should have had that 'refugees' title, but they do not have it for some reason I don't know. Because of that, there are some benefits that go to refugees that are not going to Haitians."

Multiple residents have expressed outward anger due to the migrant population in the city and brought their complaints directly to Springfield City Council in a Dec. 3 meeting.

"How dare you put your priority in a replacement population and ignore the citizens of the city," one woman said.

"These Haitians that are taking our jobs, they may be paying less for them, but when are you guys going to find an industry, a plant a job, for us, to sustain, to make a living," said another resident.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck responded to those concerns by informing the residents that the city is always working to bring jobs to the community. Other city leaders responded with information on how Springfield works to assist their homeless population.

Springfield has a full list of FAQs regarding the migrant population in the city on its website.