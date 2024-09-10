Donald Trump refers to viral post alleging animals eaten in Springfield during presidential debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — During Tuesday's presidential debate, former President Donald Trump referred to a viral post that claimed a Springfield woman found her cat hanging from a branch in her neighbor's home being carved up to be eaten.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs," Trump said. "They're eating the pets."

The Springfield Police Division said they have received zero reports related to pets being stolen and eaten after the viral post.

In a post originally made in a Springfield Facebook group, a person claimed that their neighbor's daughter's friend had lost her cat, searching for it in the area. The author said the woman found her cat hanging from a branch at her Haitian neighbor's home, being carved up. The author did not cite any firsthand knowledge of the incident.

Still, the post went viral with even Republican VP nominee JD Vance sharing the claim on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio," Vance said on X. "Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?"

While the author of the Facebook post said "rangers" and police had told them "they have been doing it," as in eaten animals, at Snyder Park as well, Springfield police said they have received no related reports and that it is "not something that's on our radar right now."

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck confirmed in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday that the allegations were not true.

"In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," Heck said in his statement.

"Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents' homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic."

A spokesperson for Vance did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.