Parents, teachers share thoughts on new Ohio law banning cell phones in schools

CINCINNATI — As Ohio students return to classrooms for a new semester, many are facing a big change. Across the state, cell phones are now banned in schools.

The new law took effect at the start of the new year. It requires schools to adopt a policy prohibiting cell phone use by students during the school day.

While the law is new, the concept is not.

In August 2024, Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Shauna Murphy announced a cell phone policy for students in grades 7 through 12: phones must be stored in locked pouches.

The policy utilized Yondr pouches, which work as a magnetic locking system. When students get to school, they place their phone in a provided pouch. When it’s time for dismissal, they tap it against some of the unlocking bases. The device and the pouch are carried by the student the entire day.

We spoke to Christian Davis, CEO of Cincinnati Parent Empowerment Network, about the ban. Her organization was formed in 2019 to help local parents connect to resources like low-cost activities and family events.

"It's hard to build effective relationships if you're focused on your phone," Davis said.

Davis also invited parents from different schools to share their thoughts on the new ban.

That includes Alexis Gaines, a parent of a student at North Avondale Montessori School.

"I think this will help inside and outside of classrooms, taking away screen time," Gaines said.

We also spoke to Jaimee McClure and Kelly Morris, who have kids who attend CPS schools.

"I feel like when they go to school, they should have to focus on the school, not the life outside of the school," McClure said.

Each parent said they feel it will increase engagement from students.

"I believe also our Ohio state report cards will increase tremendously by doing this," Morris said.

However, there are some concerns about taking phones away from students.

Some parents told us they worry about their kids not having their phones if an emergency situation arises.

There are some exceptions that allow students to use their phones, according to Ohio law. Exceptions include:



The student's individualized education program developed under Ohio law pertaining to the education of children with disabilities

The student's plan developed under section 504 of the "Rehabilitation Act of 1973," 29 U.S.C. 794

Student learning

Monitoring or addressing health concerns

An active threat or emergency as detailed in the building's comprehensive emergency management plan adopted under Ohio law.

If a student has a written statement from a doctor requiring the use of a cell phone to monitor a health concern, the district or school must allow the student to use a cell phone for that purpose.

Davis said she's concerned about kids not learning how to use their technology productively.

"If we're raising adults, when do we have a moment to teach them that, yes, you can actually responsibly use a cell phone while also being productive," Davis said.

Still, Davis said most parents she spoke to say the pros heavily outweigh the cons.

Many teachers, like Clayton Adams, also agree. Adams is the vice president of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers.

"Students are talking about how it's positively impacting their learning here at school," Adams said.

Adams is a current teacher for CPS. He said he's noticed a big change in behavior from his students.

"I think the cell phone bans really help, just creating a better classroom environment with less disruptions," Adams said.

He said it's even helping improve kids' social lives.

"When students are able to connect with each other more on a personal basis, we've just seen a lot less cyberbullying here throughout the school day with less cell phones," Adams said.