'A cultural shift': New CPS policy requires high school cellphones to be stored in locked pouches

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public School has a new cell phone policy for students in grades 7-12 this year: phones must be stored in locked pouches.

Interim Superintendent Shuana Murphy said Wednesday that while every high school will be using the pouches, not every building in the district has received them yet. She said each school will individually communicate with students and their families before the cell phone pouch policy goes into effect, likely the week after Labor Day.

“Our school district has always had a policy around cell phone use, and so they decided to enhance that policy a bit more,” Murphy said.

Last school year, Hughes STEM High School used the same pouches. The positive feedback, Murphy said, was part of the reason why it expanded to the entire district.

Yondr pouches work as a magnetic locking system. When the student gets to school, they will place their phone into a provided pouch. When it’s time for dismissal, they will tap it against some of the unlocking bases. The same pouches are utilized at large concerts or performances. The device and the pouch are carried by the student the entire day.

The district spent roughly $500,000 to purchase a bag for every student at its high schools. It utilized Title IV dollars for the purchase.

“Title IV is above and beyond what we would have to offer to each kid in the classroom,” Murphy explained. “The yonder pouches is one of those things that fits into a category to enhance the school day, but it’s not required for schools to do.”

In May, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250, which requires school districts to create policies that limit cell phone usage by next school year.

When Temeka Robertson dropped off her 10th-grade son at Woodward High School Wednesday, she made him leave his phone in the car.

“It’s real hard to get cell phones out of their hands because they think it’s their world,” she said. “They think they’ll die without it, but I’ve been trying.”

She hopes the district holds steady on their policy, saying she believes the phone is a distraction for students.

A 2023 Common Sense Media report found 97% of 11- to 17-year-olds used their smartphone during school hours. The median usage time was 43 minutes, primarily for social media and gaming.

The problem and its solution are clear for Woodward High School principal Sam Yates Jr.

“The kids on cell phones a lot, they’re getting lower grades. Kids not on their cell phones a lot, they’re getting higher grades,” he said. “We want to make sure every student has an opportunity to be successful.”

The interim superintendent said while she admits the messaging on the importance and benefits of the Yondr pouches may be challenging to students, “we believe that over time, as we remain consistent with expectations … everyone will begin to buy in.”

Administrators directed parents to contact the school office when there’s a need to reach their child. Similarly, students can reach their parents by coming to the main office.

“We do believe that this is a cultural shift, but with cultural shifts, it takes a little bit of time, teaching, re-teaching, setting expectations, and we believe we'll get there successfully,” said Murphy.