Crews working to clean up Clinton County fuel spill, DNR confirms wildlife killed

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Clinton County officials said multiple agencies are "working at a feverous pace" to clean up a fuel spill in Wilmington.

County spokesperson Duane Weyand said in a press release a fuel spill was reported to the Wilmington Fire Department Saturday afternoon. Fire officials were able to locate the spill at 600 Gilliam Road, the address for freight shipping company R+L Carriers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Coast Guard personnel and additional contractors have been working to contain the spill.

Crews have established containment along Dutch Creek, but Weyand said recent rain has slowed the cleanup.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed reports of dead fish in the creek as a result of the spill. While officials were unable to confirm the number of wildlife killed, Wilmington News Journal reported thousands of animals, including ducks and crayfish, died.

County officials said the size of the spill is unknown.

READ MORE

Odd foam rises from Sharonville sewers into road

U.S. EPA demands better cleanup of ash ponds at former Beckjord coal plant