Coroner identifies 2 bodies pulled from submerged vehicle in Clinton County lake

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The bodies of the two people recovered from a vehicle found in Cowan Lake have been identified.

50-year-old Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, of Kenton, Ohio, and 57-year-old Lisa Lynne Reiss, of Marysville, Ohio, were recovered from a submerged truck Tuesday evening, according to the Clinton County Coroner.

David Roorbach, public information officer for the Ohio DNR, said crews arrived at Cowan Lake in Wilmington after two adults were reported missing. The DNR requested dive team assistance after identifying a target of interest about 10 feet underwater.

Crews brought a tow truck to pull a truck out of the water after 5:15 p.m. Two bodies were recovered inside the vehicle.

The DNR is leading the ongoing investigation, and officers were assisted by the Loveland-Symmes Task Force 1 dive team and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

