CINCINNATI — A federal judge sentenced a former Wilmington resident to 24 months probation on Wednesday for threatening to harm someone over a comment made on one of his videos about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.

Justin Stoll, 42, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a felony for making the threat.

On Wednesday, he cried before addressing United States District Court Judge Susan Dlott.

"I can't change who I was," Stoll told the judge. "I will strive every day to not be the man I was. This experience has taught me to love everyone regardless of who they support."

Stoll had attended the 'Stop the Steal' rally on the Capitol grounds prior to the riot.

YouTube Justin Stoll on Jan. 6, 2021 at United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

He stood with supporters of former President Donald Trump, recording video of rioters storming through barricades surrounding the Capitol.

"We are at war at the Capitol," said Stoll in one of the videos he uploaded to his public YouTube channel. "Patriots have had enough. We have taken the Capitol."

According to an affidavit filed by a Cincinnati FBI special agent, one of Stoll's viewers posted a comment under one of those videos.

"Cool I'm glad I saved this video lol I hope you really went in the Capitol bldg. You'll have 10 years of free room and board waiting for you," wrote the viewer, according to the affidavit.

Stoll responded in a video that included the viewer's comment, according to the affidavit.

"If you jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your mother f****** maker, and I will be the one to arrange it," said Stoll in the video, according to the affidavit.

In court Wednesday, Stoll's attorney Karen Savir told Dlott that Stoll had completed mental health counseling and received a "glowing review."

"Mr. Stoll is beyond remorseful," Savir said. "He is a good person. He made a bad mistake."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Garcia told Dlott that Stoll is "a relatively low-risk of re-offending."

She had recommended Dlott sentence Stoll to 24 months probation partly because Stoll didn't have a prior criminal record, he had a difficult childhood, the fact that Stoll didn't enter the Capitol building or damage property and that he had "done so well in therapy" following his arrest in January 2021.

Savir said Stoll has moved to North Carolina.

After the hearing, Stoll declined WCPO 9's request for comment.