'Like food poisoning' | Cyclospora infections rise in Ohio, but at a fraction of Michigan's

The CDC has linked an outbreak of infections from the parasite cyclospora in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia to a "likely common source."

Michigan health officials say lettuce and salad greens may be behind the outbreak, but they have yet not ruled out other sources.

More than 3,300 cases are being reported out of Michigan. Ohio has nearly 400 reported cases, 16 of which are in Hamilton County.

The symptoms can mirror those suffering from heat related illness.

Ohio State Public Health Director Dr. Bruce T. Vanderhoff told us there is one distinct difference.

Watch to learn more about the outbreak:

Cyclospora infections rise in Ohio, but at a fraction of Michigan's

"Explosive diarrhea, maybe like food poisoning, but that just doesn't seem to want to go away." Vanderhoff said.

Other symptoms can include a loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, "bloating, including burping and farting," low-grade fever and extreme tiredness.

These symptoms can set in between two days and two weeks after infection.

Vanderhoff said there are steps people can take to prevent getting cyclosporiasis, the illness caused by the cyclospora parasite.

"Washing all fresh fruits and vegetables under running water, not putting them into a pool of water, but under running water," said Vanderhoff. "And include in that, by the way, scrubbing things like melons. Sometimes we forget about that. You've got to wash the outside of those before you go cutting into them."

Federal and state officials are also investigating whether Taco Bell could be a potential link between the recent outbreaks, according to The Washington Post. Some Taco Bell locations have stopped serving some ingredients since the outbreaks were reported.