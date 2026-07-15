Cincinnati Museum Center expanding hours Friday to offer 'more museum fun for everyone'

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Museum Center, typically only open daily until 5 p.m., is expanding its hours later into the evening Friday.

The museum said on July 17 only, it will stay open until 8 p.m. to offer "more museum fun for everyone," according to a press release.

The Museum of Natural History and Science and the Cincinnati History Museum will stay open; however, the Children's Museum will not be open into the extended hours.

If you can't make it this Friday, there will be other opportunities. The Cincinnati Museum Center said it will hold the later closing hours for the third Friday of each month for the rest of the year.

That means it will stay open until 8 p.m. on:



July 17

August 21

September 18

October 16

November 20

December 18

Friday evening ticket prices are also reduced for the Cincinnati Museum Center after 5 p.m. Prices drop to $12 for adults and $9 for children.

The Omnimax will also be running showtimes of the museum's newest film "Arctic: Our Frozen Planet" and concessions will be available, the museum says.