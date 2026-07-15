Police: 1 wounded after as many as 50 shots were fired during party at Airbnb in Corryville

CINCINNATI — One person was wounded after as many as 50 shots were fired at a large party in an Airbnb rental in Corryville, Cincinnati police told WCPO's crew at the scene.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Vine Street in Corryville around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said one person was shot in the shoulder, and drove themselves to the hospital; the injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Officers at the scene told our crew most of the shots were fired from out in the street, but some shots were fired from inside the house, which was operating as an Airbnb short-term rental.

Police said one person was arrested for charges related to weapons, but it's unclear whether that person was involved in the shooting in any way.

Our crew at the scene saw at least 20 to 30 people outside the house as police investigated.