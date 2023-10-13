Watch Now
Police: 1 dead in Ripley County crash on I-74, roadway will be closed for hours

Posted at 6:49 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 06:49:44-04

RIPLEY COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash on I-74 westbound in Ripley County, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles put out the alert around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

He said eastbound lanes may also be slow.

The westbound lanes near Lammers Pike and Merkel Road will be closed for at least the next two hours while investigators work to reconstruct the crash, ISP said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators have not said if they know what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

