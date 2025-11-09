Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snow chances timing and impacts

20s overnight
Winter Sunshine
Posted

Snow chances are gaining some traction as the Tri-State prepares for winter weather this week.

Impactful weather is already moving across the Cincinnati area this morning with steady rain and a few isolated storms. The risk for severe storms is low. Expect periods of rain through the afternoon before a changeover to snow around dinner time. The key to this shift from liquid to frozen precipitation will be a sharp drop in temperatures.

We start the day in the upper 40s, but colder air rushes in during the afternoon. Temperatures fall by about ten degrees through the second half of the day and approach the freezing mark near dinner time. As arctic air settles in later tonight, overnight lows fall into the 20s. Bitter cold wind chills land in the teens Monday morning and return Tuesday morning.

Scattered snow is expected this evening and could continue through the night. Most areas pick up a half inch to one inch by Monday evening, with a few isolated spots reaching two inches. Snow showers remain likely Monday morning and could linger through the day. Impacts look minor early Monday with a light coating mainly on grassy areas. Roads may hold up well for the morning commute, although some slick spots could form in southwest Ohio Monday evening as temperatures fall again.

A slight chance for rain or snow returns Tuesday afternoon with another weak wave of energy, but amounts look light.

SUNDAY
Falling temperatures
Spotty showers
High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT
Wintry mix by evening
Rain to snow
Low: 26

MONDAY
Scattered snow
Blustery
High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT
Snow tapers off
Slick spots
Low: 24

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

