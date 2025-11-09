Snow chances timing and impacts

Snow chances are gaining some traction as the Tri-State prepares for winter weather this week.

Impactful weather is already moving across the Cincinnati area this morning with steady rain and a few isolated storms. The risk for severe storms is low. Expect periods of rain through the afternoon before a changeover to snow around dinner time. The key to this shift from liquid to frozen precipitation will be a sharp drop in temperatures.

We start the day in the upper 40s, but colder air rushes in during the afternoon. Temperatures fall by about ten degrees through the second half of the day and approach the freezing mark near dinner time. As arctic air settles in later tonight, overnight lows fall into the 20s. Bitter cold wind chills land in the teens Monday morning and return Tuesday morning.

Scattered snow is expected this evening and could continue through the night. Most areas pick up a half inch to one inch by Monday evening, with a few isolated spots reaching two inches. Snow showers remain likely Monday morning and could linger through the day. Impacts look minor early Monday with a light coating mainly on grassy areas. Roads may hold up well for the morning commute, although some slick spots could form in southwest Ohio Monday evening as temperatures fall again.

A slight chance for rain or snow returns Tuesday afternoon with another weak wave of energy, but amounts look light.

SUNDAY

Falling temperatures

Spotty showers

High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix by evening

Rain to snow

Low: 26

MONDAY

Scattered snow

Blustery

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT

Snow tapers off

Slick spots

Low: 24

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========