Prosecutor: Man was on meth when he crashed into family's vehicle, killing parents and injuring 2 children

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been charged months after he allegedly crashed into a family's vehicle head-on, killing two parents and seriously injuring two children, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

The crash happened the evening of June 12 and left 33-year-old Jordan Walters and 33-year-old Sierra Walters dead.

Now, 46-year-old Steven Ray Witte faces multiple felony charges tied to the crash; prosecutors said test results of Witte's blood taken the crash came back in late August positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash on SR-350 in Dearborn County at around 5:58 p.m. that evening. Investigators determined that Witte was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on the state route when he crossed over completely into the other side of the road and crashed into the Walters' vehicle head-on, ISP said.

Prosecutors say the force of the crash sent the Walters' GMC Terrain over a guardrail and down an embankment; Jordan and Sierra were pronounced dead at the scene and their 4-year-old and 6-year-old children were injured.

According to prosecutors, the 6-year-old boy remembers the crash, and seeing his brother covered in blood next to him; prosecutors say despite the 6-year-old boy's injuries, he was able to climb out of the vehicle and up to the roadway to find help. Both children underwent surgeries for the injuries they sustained in the crash, prosecutors said.

At the time of the crash, Witte was also seriously injured and was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati for treatment; prosecutors did not say when he was released or what his injuries were.

Then, on August 28, Witte was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Indiana State Police; Witte and the driver were arrested after investigators found methamphetamine. Witte faces separate charges for that arrest.

Prosecutors said during an interview with investigators on August 31, Witte said he'd been drug-dependent at the time of the crash.

Witte faces eight charges in total, all tied to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death or serious harm.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning; WCPO plans to have a crew in the court room.

"This is an almost unimaginable tragedy," Deddens said in a press release. "Jordan and Sierra Walters lost their lives, and their two young children survived a horrific crash that took both of their parents from them. The courage shown by this 6-year-old child — injured, frightened and still trying to find help for his family — is difficult to put into words. No criminal charge can restore what this family has lost or erase the pain these children and their loved ones will carry."

We spoke with people who knew Jordan and Sierra following the crash, who told us Sierra provided child care to local families while Jordan was a coach with Milan Summer Baseball, a youth baseball league, where their children also played.

The Milan Summer Baseball team played the Saturday following the crash, and parents from the team told us the players tied the game up 4-4 on Saturday — a sign for their injured teammate who wears the No. 44 jersey, the parents said.

Multiple community members in the Milan area are coming together to support the Walters family after the crash. Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been organized to support the Walters family, medical expenses for the boys and more.

Those wanting to donate can also donate directly through the Jordan and Sierra Walters Family Benefit Account at Napoleon State Bank. One of the GoFundMe campaigns, organized by Nicole Schuler, has raised more than $30,000 since it was created.