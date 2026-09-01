World PCOS Day raises awareness of common condition affecting 1 in 10 women

September 1 is World PCOS Day, an opportunity to raise awareness about polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, a common hormonal and metabolic condition that affects about one in 10 women of reproductive age.

PCOS is now also being called polyendocrine metabolic syndrome, or PMOS, reflecting that the condition affects more than just the ovaries.

St. Elizabeth OB-GYN Dr. Sarah Roadhouse says many women may have the condition without knowing it.

“Absolutely. So lots of women, again, have it that don't know it. The incidence is about 1 in 10 women, so it is a very, very common [condition]. And a lot of these symptoms can be kind of played off as normal, and some women, they may think that this is something they just have to live with. So, talking to your doctor, bringing up your concerns and seeing if this is something that you meet the criteria for, because we have lots of great treatments nowadays.”

PCOS can cause irregular ovulation and may make it more difficult to become pregnant. It is also associated with insulin resistance and an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, as well as other health concerns including sleep apnea, anxiety and depression.

While symptoms can vary from person to person, Roadhouse says women should not feel they simply have to live with concerns that may be related to PCOS.

If you have questions or concerns about your symptoms, talk with your primary care provider or OB-GYN. Diagnosis can help identify the condition and connect you with treatment options that fit your individual needs.