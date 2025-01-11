Perfect North Slopes extends weekend hours to make most of fresh snowfall

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — With more fresh snowfall and snow still on the ground from earlier this week, many are taking the opportunity to have some fun at Perfect North.

“I’ve been here, coming here for 20 years,” said Chris Leigh, an avid skier. “This is the best I’ve seen it in the last five years.”

With almost a foot of snow falling in Lawrenceburg throughout the week, the conditions have been near perfect.

“We’re super lucky winter is happening here. It’s snowing a ton at Perfect North Slopes,” said Alex Perfect, who works in marketing operations.

This much snow can cause some strain on operations, Perfect said, like keeping the roads and parking lot as clear as possible. However, the excitement of fresh powdery snow trumps it all.

“I came here on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday,” snowboarder William Meister said.

WCPO Perfect North Slopes.

Perfect told us that usually the snow is in sections when they are open for the seasons. He said it has been years since they have seen a full blanket of snow covering the slopes. And because of that, they’re planning on taking advantage of it.

“We’re gonna open at 8:30 a.m., get the chairlifts spinning a little bit earlier to get folks out on the snow as soon as we can to enjoy all of this amazing snow," Perfect said. "So we’re gonna be open from 8:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.”

Perfect North will also open at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and stay open until 9:30 p.m.

And even before the early hours, Leigh made the most of the fresh snow on the slopes.

“I’ve skied all around America. Today was pretty good here,” Leigh said.

He spent eight hours on the slopes on Friday, because he says there’s a big difference between real and man-made snow.

“A whole lot less ice. This is more easier, it’s a little slower,” said Leigh. “It’s more forgiving when you fall too.”