Pet Pals: Meet Maraca

HAMILTON, Ohio — In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we head back to Hamilton to meet a summer loving dog ready to find her forever home.

Meet Maraca, named after the instrument. She is four and a half years old, and staff at the Animal Friends Humane Society believe Maraca is a mix of hound, boxer and some Shar Pei.

If you are looking for a chill dog, Maraca is the perfect fit. Staff said she is laid-back. She likes a short walk and then she is ready to curl up, and she does not run around rampant.

But, if you bring out a kiddie pool, Maraca turns into a water dog!

"We did find out she’s quite a water bug. If you put one of those kiddie pools up she’s diving in, going for a dip in the pool. So, she’s ready for some summer fun with her family," said Sarah Lewandowski, community outreach coordinator for Animal Friends Humane Society.

Lewandowski said Maraca is great around kids but has a distinctive personality.

"She’s been great with everyone she’s met," Lewandowski said. "She kind of plays hard to get, so she’s not going to be the dog that gets overly excited to see you but then she’ll kind of sneak up and lean against you and get your attention that way."

Lewandowski said Maraca also gets along well with other dogs, but encourages any potential adopter to come with their dogs for a meet and greet before adoption.

If you think Maraca would be a perfect fit in your home, head over to Animal Friends Humane Society or call them at 1-513-867-5727.