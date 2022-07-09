Pet Pals: Meet Gonzo

HAMILTON, Ohio — In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we head back to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton for a good boy who is sweet but needs a loving family to help him come out of his shell.

Gonzo is almost six years old, and staff believe he is some type of Shepherd mix. If you cannot tell, Gonzo has a beautiful brindle coat.

Staff said Gonzo is a sweetheart but is just a little shy, so he'll need an owner or family who is prepared for that.

"He was a little shy when he first got to us, but you can see he has blossomed out of his shell and now he is ready to make all the friends and find a family of his own," said Sarah Lewandowski, community outreach coordinator for Animal Friends Humane Society.

Lewandowski said Gonzo does well with other dogs, and he did extremely well on his dog test.

"If you have any concerns, you’re always welcome to bring your own dogs in and we love giving them a chance to meet each other before they go home together," Lewandowski said.

If you would like to adopt Gonzo, head over to www.animalfriendshs.org/adopt/. You can also call them at 1-513-867-5727.