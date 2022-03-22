Veterans could get 20% homebuying rebate through some real estate agencies

CINCINNATI — Serving your country provides many benefits, including education opportunities and free medical care. One of the most popular veteran programs is the VA-backed loan for buying homes, but there is another benefit that can pay back veterans who buy or sell homes.

The U.S. Military on the Move is another layer to help veterans through the homebuying process, but people could miss out on it if they do not choose the right realtor.

“It is basically a rebate program for the military consumer as a way to say thank you for their service,” Tammy Young said.

Young is a real estate agent who runs the U.S. Military on the Move program for Sibcy Cline.

“To date, Sibcy Cline and our agents have given back to military consumers over $121,000,” Young said. “It is 20% of the functional side of the commission. So basically, on a $200,000 home, the military consumer would roughly get $1,200 back as a rebate.”

The rebate is possible through brokerages in the ‘Leading Real Estate Companies of the World,’ a global real estate network that focuses on helping those who have served find their next home.

Logan Baynes and his wife Dana, both of whom served in the National Guard, used the rebate money from the U.S. Military on the Move program to buy furniture for their new home.

“The extra money I got from buying the house just made that transition as a new homeowner very easy, so I think it's amazing,” Baynes said. “We bought a new dining room table which we were in need of."

Those who receive the money can use it for whatever they choose.

“Whether it's a new dining room table, whether it's a first mortgage payment, whether it's the first piece of furniture,” said Robin Sheakley, president of Sibcy Cline.

Sheakley said aiding veterans through the home buying process is a fulfilling part of their role as realtors.

“Giving back to our veterans is absolutely essential,” Sheakley said.

Sibcy Cline isn’t the only local agency participating in the Military on the Move program. Comey & Shepherd said they began participating in the program in 2021 and have been able to give back $19,255. In an email, the company’s director of corporate services said the average rebate amount given to clients is $2,139 and change.

Huff Realty is another local agency participating in the program.

To see which real estate brokers participate, check out the U.S. Military on the Move website.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.